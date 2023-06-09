Rain chances return this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Staying dry today, but we'll get some beneficial showers and storms this weekend.
Temperatures get a bit warmer today with plenty of sunshine in the low 80s. Low to mid 50s tonight ahead of mid 80s Saturday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the day, with a higher chance for rain and a few storms Saturday night into early Sunday, before drying off mid-morning through the rest of the day with much cooler weather in the low 70s to end the weekend.
We'll get about 1/4-3/4 inches through the weekend and we'll take anything we can get as the latest drought monitor shows most of the WKOW area now under a moderate drought.