Rain chances return today, best chance Monday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday could see spotty showers, but the best chance for widespread, moderate rainfall will come early tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Most of Sunday will be dry, with the best chance for isolated showers holding off until the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms may also pop up, but no severe weather is expected.
The best chance for widespread, moderate rainfall is between 4-10 a.m. Monday, so plan for a wet morning commute. We are expected to dry out by lunchtime, but the chance for spotty showers will stick with us through tomorrow evening. Rainfall totals will likely be between 0.5-1" with locally higher amounts possible.
Monday through Wednesday will see high temperatures top out in the 60s. Overnight low temperatures are expected to cool well into the 40s. We'll be back in the 70s by the end of the work week.