Rain chances rise and so do the temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - Plan on trading out the coats for umbrellas in the coming days.
A few showers are moving into southern Wisconsin today, especially on the southwest side of the state, closer to our incoming weather system. Temps won't be as cold today, getting to the upper 40s, but it will be breezier again with winds gusting up to 25 mph from the southeast.
Isolated shower chances tonight ahead of a much warmer Friday with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and temps in the low 60s. Rain chances rise late Friday night with scattered showers and highs in the mid 50s Saturday with winds increasing, gusting up to 40 mph. Isolated showers possible Sunday in the mid 50s again. Temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s as well next week with a few more rain chances.