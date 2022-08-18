Rain chances rising heading into the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Mainly dry today with a slow ramp up of shower and storm coverage in the coming days.
Mostly to partly sunny today with a stray shower chance later morning through the afternoon north and west of the Dells with temps in the low 80s through tomorrow.
A few more showers are possible farther west and northwest tonight. They could pop up again Friday afternoon and evening, generally west of Madison as this slow-moving low pressure system moves into the region.
Our best chance for showers and a few storms across the region will be Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening with 1/3-3/4" of new totals possible and highs in the mid 70s. Drier Sunday with just an isolated shower chance with temps in the mid to upper 70s.
Plenty of sunshine and a drier stretch of weather next workweek in the low 80s.