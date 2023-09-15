Rain chances stick around through Saturday night

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
A line of showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move through the forecast area Friday night but break apart as we kick off Saturday. However, the rain looks to return as we end Saturday going into Sunday. And once this cold front passes, we'll be Fall like to end the weekend and start off next week.
Unfortunately our dew points continue to remain just slightly drier than what we'd like to see for these rain showers to really hold together Friday evening. That being said, we'll still keep an isolated threat overnight into early Saturday morning for light to moderate rain showers.
Those going to the Badger game Saturday morning shouldn't need anything more than an umbrella.
Those dry out but we remain mostly cloudy, with some peaks of sunshine, for Saturday. We should remain mostly dry through the mid afternoon which is when the line of showers and a few storms will redevelop as the cold front begins to exit Wisconsin.
Highs on Saturday will climb into the low to mid 70s with highs on Sunday only making it into the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll see more sunshine to end the weekend than on Saturday.