Rain chances to kick off next week

A "stationary" front that has been sitting across the area for the last couples of day which is why we've seen a threat for showers and thunderstorms over the last few days. The front will move on out as we head into Monday, which means we'll dry out.
The threat for showers along with a few thunderstorms, which stay non severe. They'll move in from the Iowa area with the strongest storms possible earlier rather than later. Small hail as well as strong winds may be possible but the threshold should remain non severe. If the storms were to become severe, wind and hail would be the main threats.
Showers and thunderstorms stick around into Monday but we'll slowly start to dry on out. However, it's short lived because rain threats move in Tuesday night and stick around into Wednesday.
From there, we remain mostly dry and cooler than average through the end of the week.