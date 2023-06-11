Rain chances to start off next week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As the weekend comes to an end, our scattered rain chances are not. A low pressure system will move backwards as we kick off the next work week and in doing so, it'll bring scattered rain chances.
The low is going to move its way north overnight Sunday into Monday. As it does, there'll be a bit of energy in the atmosphere left over. That little bit of energy along with some moisture in the air will allow for showers to develop. It won't be widespread but those underneath a shower or two could pick up an additional half an inch to inch of rain.
Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s/low 70s with low to mid 70s expected on Tuesday.
The rain threat will continue to impact Wisconsin Monday night and Tuesday but as the low moves east, so does the rain threat.
As we look ahead to the rest of the week, we'll dry out and warm up with added chances for rain by next weekend.