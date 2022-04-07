Rain changes to snow Friday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Light rain is expected to continue through the overnight hours before changing to snow Friday morning.
Lows overnight will continue to fall into the 30s by the morning. Areas West of Madison will most likely be all snow tomorrow with a rain/snow mix expected SE near Janesville.
Highs on Friday will struggle to break 36 degrees and will be chilly all day long.
The weekend promises to be dry, with slowly increasing sunshine on Saturday with temps in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer at least in the low 60s next week with rain chances returning.