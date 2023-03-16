Rain changes to snow overnight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Rain showers continue this evening with temperatures hanging out in the 40s before cold air moves in overnight tonight.
The rain turns over a wintry mix overnight then completely turns over to light snow. For those tired of snow, most will struggle to even accumulate .5".
Cooler air sticks with us through Saturday; Highs will struggle to even break 25 degrees which would make that 20 degrees off the average high.
As we head into the first week of spring next week highs will rebound back into the 40s and 50s!