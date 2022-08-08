Rain comes to an end

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a soggy end to the weekend, the rain is finally wrapping up across Wisconsin but not before some places picked up 4"+ since Saturday night. Looking beyond Monday lingering rain chances, we'll stay mostly dry with seasonal temperatures.
The system that brought us the heat on Saturday, heavy rain Saturday and a dreary Sunday is finally moving on out. Behind this low, we'll slowly dry out by the late morning hours on Monday with gradually clearing skies; starting off mostly cloudy, skies will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon.
We stay mostly sunny throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated chances for showers beginning Wednesday night and Thursday. The chances look minor, as of now.