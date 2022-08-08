Rain comes to an end

Weather Alert

.Shower and thunderstorm activity is ongoing as a surface low and frontal boundary both push through the area. Heavy rainfall rates may occur on already saturated ground, causing localized flash flooding, especially over southwestern Wisconsin, where heavier totals occurred last night. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The Watch will remain in effect to capture any potential flash flooding that may occur with ongoing thunderstorms over the area that will continue into the mid morning hours before exiting. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&