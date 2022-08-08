 Skip to main content
.Shower and thunderstorm activity is ongoing as a surface low and
frontal boundary both push through the area. Heavy rainfall rates
may occur on already saturated ground, causing localized flash
flooding, especially over southwestern Wisconsin, where heavier
totals occurred last night.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The Watch will remain in effect to capture any potential
flash flooding that may occur with ongoing thunderstorms over
the area that will continue into the mid morning hours before
exiting.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Rain comes to an end

rain palnner

After a soggy end to the weekend, the rain is finally wrapping up across Wisconsin but not before some places picked up 4"+ since Saturday night. Looking beyond Monday lingering rain chances, we'll stay mostly dry with seasonal temperatures.

The system that brought us the heat on Saturday, heavy rain Saturday and a dreary Sunday is finally moving on out. Behind this low, we'll slowly dry out by the late morning hours on Monday with gradually clearing skies; starting off mostly cloudy, skies will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon.

We stay mostly sunny throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated chances for showers beginning Wednesday night and Thursday. The chances look minor, as of now. 

