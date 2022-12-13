Rain develops today ahead of large system

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday will become windy ahead of a large & slow-moving system set to impact us through the end of the week.
Winds will gust up to 35-40 mph through Tuesday as we continue to see cloud cover and temperatures in the 30s. Rain will move in from Iowa closer to sunset, and widespread rain will stick with us on and off through Wednesday. 1-2" of rainfall is possible across all of southern Wisconsin during this time period.
By Wednesday night, the freezing line will move south, and we'll see a quick transition from rain to snow. Areas near the Dells to Montello will see that transition occur more quickly, leading to higher snow accumulations through Friday. We'll see more dry time through the end of the week, but we won't completely dry out until Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the weekend and next week.