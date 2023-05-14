Rain ends before a cooler night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - As rain comes to an end this evening, temperatures will drop behind this system.
Rain will exit southern Wisconsin from north to south, and everyone will be dry by midnight. Clouds will decrease behind this system, but this will likely be more successful north of Madison. That means our northern areas could see temperatures fall into the 30s tonight, and patchy areas of frost are not out of the question. Other areas could run into some patchy fog by tomorrow morning.
Once the sun rises on Monday, temperatures will quickly warm into the low 70s with partly sunny skies. Areas north of Madison could get even warmer since they should see more sunshine tomorrow. Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday should not see a cloud in the sky, but temperatures will only get into the upper 60s.
Clouds and rain return late Thursday and stick around through early Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday night as we cool back into the 60s on Friday. Next weekend looks to see a lot of sunshine and highs in the 70s.