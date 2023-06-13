Rain exits east this evening, warming into Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The chance for rain showers for central and eastern parts of the area will fizzle out this evening before a big warm up into tomorrow.
Most of the rainfall through Tuesday so far has stayed east of I-39/90/94, but there is a chance for our more central regions to see a little rain this afternoon with one final push of this system from the north. Everyone dries out this evening, as we cool from the 60s to the 50s overnight.
We should stay dry through the rest of the work week as high temperatures warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A weak cold front is set to push through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night, which could lead to a few isolated showers.
Rain chances are still expected into this weekend, but there will be plenty of dry time through Father's Day. We'll warm into the middle 80s by the start of the next work week.