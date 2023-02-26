Rain likely for Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our next system is right around the corner and is going to bring rain, along with breezy conditions, for the second to last day of February. This same system is forecast to bring severe weather to parts of the Plains Sunday evening. After this latest system moves on east, we'll watch for scattered chances for precipitation as we kick off March.
Overnight Sunday into early Monday, the precipitation will begin. It'll start off as a rain/snow mix with minimal ice accumulations possible especially the farther north you live.
As Monday continues, our temperatures will climb above freezing turning the rain/snow mix into all rain as well as decreasing the chance for any impactful ice accumulations.
Total rain accumulations could range between a half an inch to 2". If you have snow and/or ice over drains, you may want to break it up so the rain can travel off the road. Minor flooding and ponding could be possible Monday since the ground is still frozen.
Beyond Monday, we'll see a chance for late day/evening snow Tuesday which continues overnight into Wednesday. We're tracking another chance for snow possibly next Friday.