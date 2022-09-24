Rain Lingers into Sunday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Heavy rain tracked across the area late Saturday into Sunday morning. The downpours will give way to light showers into the morning hours Sunday.
The best chance of rain during the afternoon Sunday is NE of Madison but a few passing showers cannot be ruled out anywhere. Highs will be in the middle to low 60s with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.
Breezy and cooler weather moves back in Monday with highs in the 50s through Wednesday. Grab the coat!