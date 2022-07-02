Rain looking more likely on the Fourth

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Unfortunately, it looks like the chance for showers and thunderstorms is more likely on Monday. Which is, of course, the 4th of July. Those storms may be severe too. And it looks like the threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue through most of the upcoming week.
Sunday is going to be quiet with light, southerly winds. Sunday will probably be the best way to launch fireworks, safely of course. As we go Sunday night into Monday, clouds will increase ahead of our next chance for rain.
A disturbance will be moving eastward out of the Plains. Showers will be moving into western Wisconsin during the morning hours with the threat for showers and thunderstorms continuing to stick around through the afternoon and evening, especially farther south.
Some of these storms will be severe. Regardless, make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts. And make sure that if you see lightning while launching fireworks to move inside and wait out the storm.
More chances for rain continue through the end of next week.