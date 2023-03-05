Rain/mix likely tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 40s this afternoon before our next system develops this evening.
Clouds will increase again through this morning as we warm from the upper 20s to the 40s for Sunday. Rain will begin late this afternoon over southwest Wisconsin, and it should hold off until sunset for Madison. For Madison and areas south, this system will likely just be rain. Areas near Baraboo and north will see a mixture of rain and snow, and small accumulations are possible into Monday morning. We'll dry out early tomorrow.
Temperatures will be mild to begin the work week, but we'll slowly cool down each day. By Thursday, highs will be in the 30s as we track our next weather system. Snow is possible late Thursday through Friday, and cooler temperatures will stick with us into next weekend.