Rain/mix likely tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Our first weather system of 2023 is on the way, and we'll see the impacts starting tonight and through late Wednesday.
We'll warm into the upper 30s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, and we'll only drop a couple degrees overnight. Areas northwest of Madison will cool closer to freezing, and those areas have a much better chance of seeing a wintry mix tonight. This would lead to slippery conditions on the roads.
Once we get further into Tuesday morning, this precipitation will transition to all rain across southern Wisconsin, and it will stick with us on and off through the day. By Tuesday night, this system will have passed over us, cooling our temperatures, but the backside of this system will likely provide on and off snow showers through Wednesday and into Wednesday night.
We'll dry out by Thursday and see more sunshine into Friday. Temperatures will be just a little above average into next weekend, but close enough to freezing to lead to a chance for snow/mix on Saturday.