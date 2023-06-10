Rain moves in Saturday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A cold front is moving south out of Canada and along it, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move through Wisconsin. Southern Wisconsin will see the threat for the rain mainly Saturday night but we'll keep scattered to isolated threats for showers and thunderstorms into next week as well.
Most of southern Wisconsin will stay dry through the rest of the afternoon with the exception of a weak, isolated shower or two. The main bulk of rain, the line of storms, will move through southern Wisconsin starting around 9pm and continue to impact the area through the early morning hours on Sunday.
Sunday's showers will wrap up early with sky conditions slowly clearing throughout the rest of the day. Despite the clearing, temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs expected to climb only in the mid/upper 60s.
Looking beyond Sunday, we'll keep isolated chances (between 20-40%) for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday then again by next Saturday.