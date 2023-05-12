Rain moves in today, more later this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a mainly dry week so far, showers are developing.
A few showers are moving through this morning into the early afternoon with isolated shower and storm chances mid-afternoon through tonight. Temperatures will be much milder under cloudier skies in the low 70s.
Mainly dry with partly sunny skies returning Saturday in the mid to upper 70s a and a bit of a breeze up to 15 mph. Wet weather returns Saturday night through Mother's Day and it'll be much cooler, too, in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunshine returns to start next workweek climbing back to the low 70s. Mid 70s with a stray shower chance Tuesday along a cold front pushing temperatures back to the 60s by Wednesday.