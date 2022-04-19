Rain moves in Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a nice Tuesday, temperatures continue in the 'right' direction, numbers are expected to hit closer to typical values for this time of year.
Clouds increase Tuesday night, due to our next rain maker moving closer to home.
A breezy Wednesday is ahead, with S/SE winds around 10-25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph. Cloudy conditions will stick around all day, with rain starting for some during early-mid afternoon.
Western portions of the region will see moderate rain showers shortly after Noon being the earliest, with a progression eastward. South central and most of the region will see the rain by mid-late afternoon continuing into the evening. The system exits overnight.
Highs will be fairly similar to Tuesday's on Wednesday, low 50s are expected.
Thursday brings a return to the 60s, with mostly sunny and dry skies. A nice day.
More shower and storm chances return Friday, chances continue Saturday into Sunday morning. Questions remain on exact timing and location.
Temperatures sky rocket to the 70s Saturday, with breezy conditions being the culprit.
Highs will dip to the 60s Sunday, the 50s Monday with a return to a more 'typical' trend of temperature values into next week most likely.