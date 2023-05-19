 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rain moves out, smoke moves in

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Quality Alert

MADISON (WKOW) - An air quality alert is in effect until midnight.

After a round of rain overnight along a cold front, temperatures are dropping and smoke is mixing to ground level. Those with respiratory issues, the elderly, folks with young kids and pregnant people should stay inside with the windows shut and the A/C on to limit impacts.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s today with a breeze out of the northwest gusting to 25 mph with partly sunny skies. Cooling tonight to the low 40s.

Warmer weather is expected the rest of the forecast up to the low 70s Saturday, mid 70s Sunday and upper 70s to low 80s all next workweek.

