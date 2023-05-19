Rain moves out, smoke moves in

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - An air quality alert is in effect until midnight.
After a round of rain overnight along a cold front, temperatures are dropping and smoke is mixing to ground level. Those with respiratory issues, the elderly, folks with young kids and pregnant people should stay inside with the windows shut and the A/C on to limit impacts.
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s today with a breeze out of the northwest gusting to 25 mph with partly sunny skies. Cooling tonight to the low 40s.
Warmer weather is expected the rest of the forecast up to the low 70s Saturday, mid 70s Sunday and upper 70s to low 80s all next workweek.