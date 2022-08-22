Rain on the horizon... but holds off for now

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
High pressure continues to keep our conditions on the quiet side with nice conditions continuing through the second half of the week. The last full week of August! Storms are on the horizon but will hold off until we round out the week.
Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will continue through the rest of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds are going to remain light and turn out of the south by Wednesday meaning some fog will return Tuesday morning and possibly Wednesday morning too.
Wednesday night through Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. After drying out Friday, the threat for storms return Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a low pressure system moves on through.