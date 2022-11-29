Rain picks up tonight with a huge cool down Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances increase into Tuesday evening before a cold front drops temperatures into the 20s overnight. A few ice pellets and wet snowflakes will fall before midnight in areas northwest of Madison with minimal impacts near the Dells and surrounding areas.
Winds on the backside of this system will gust up to 35 mph out of the west, leading to wind chills in the single digits and 10s felt through Wednesday. A few flurries may also fall across parts of southern Wisconsin through Wednesday morning. Sunshine will slowly return by the afternoon.
Temperatures will rise into the 30s on Thursday before warming into the 40s by Friday. This warm up comes ahead of the chance for a wintry mix into Friday night and early Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will drop to near 30. Another wintry mix system becomes possible into early next week.