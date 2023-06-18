Rain possible west later on Father's Day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll still warm into the 80s today, but Father's Day will see a bit more cloud cover and the chance for a few showers and storms to the west this afternoon & evening.
After 3-4 p.m., a few showers and storms should pop up near the Mississippi River, and the chance for rain will stick with us through the evening. Rain looks like it will fizzle before it reaches Madison, the Dells & Janesville, but other areas west of I-39 have a chance to see a little rain later today.
As the sun returns tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s for Juneteenth. By the start of the summer season on Wednesday, we could see highs near 90. You may also feel a little mugginess in the air as summer-like conditions settle in. Dry conditions should persist through most of the 7-day forecast.