Rain returns to the forecast this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - One final completely dry day ahead of showers developing later this weekend.
Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon with a bit of a breeze out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Our sky will stay hazy as wildfire smoke from historic blazes out west gets caught in the jet stream and moves our way. Tonight will be mild and clear in the low 60s.
Temperatures tomorrow get to the mid to upper 70s with a few showers and storms possible, mainly later in the afternoon and evening. Our highest chance for rain this weekend in Saturday night and Sunday with much cooler air arriving on the back side of this low pressure system with highs to end the weekend only in the mid 60s.
More rain to start off next workweek with temps stuck in the 60s and as we dry off through the week and see sunshine return, temps will slowly warm back up.