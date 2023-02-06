Rain showers likely tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Rain is on the way for Monday night, but a better chance for wintry precipitation will be here by the end of the week.
Winds hold firm through the afternoon and overnight hours as we warm into the upper 30s late today. Light rain showers will move into western Wisconsin after 6 p.m. before exiting eastern Wisconsin by 2 a.m. tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will likely stay below a tenth of an inch. A brief and light wintry mix is possible over our most northern areas, but impacts will be minimal to none.
We'll dry out and warm up through the middle of the week--Wednesday will see high temperatures in the 40s! Our next weather system will arrive Wednesday night and stick around through the end of the week. It is likely that precipitation will begin as a rain/mix before transitioning to snow late on Thursday. If we see a quicker transition to snow, then snow totals would increase. Stay with 27 News for updates this week.