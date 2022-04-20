Rain Showers to End Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Rain showers are on the move and will scoot overhead through the rest of Wednesday through the early morning hours on Thursday. Those showers, and a few storms, will continue to bring much needed rain to the area with warm temperatures expected on Thursday. And even warmer temperatures on Saturday.
The overnight rain will be moderate to heavy at times, with most of the rain moving in after 3pm and continuing through around 12am Thursday. There'll be an occasional thunderstorm or two, which will be non severe, before the rain wraps up. After this low moves through, temperatures will warm back into the 60s on Thursday thanks to the sunshine.
With showers, storms and cloud cover possible on Friday, temperatures are going to be cooler than Thursday. That bit of rain moves through before a breezy and warm Saturday. Some of these storms may be possible, especially across southwestern parts of Wisconsin.
Saturday, temperatures are going to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s with breezy southerly winds and sunshine.