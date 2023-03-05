Rain, snow, a wintry mix and possible thunder Sunday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, all of that may occur across central and southern Wisconsin as our second system moves through the Midwest. The greatest snow accumulations will remain well to our north but don't worry snow lovers, our next chance for accumulating snow is right around the corner.
This system will mainly bring snow north of the Dells while those south of the Dells will have a better chance to see minor snow accumulations, mixed precipitation as well as mainly rain Sunday night.
There is a winter weather advisory for Juneau and Adams counties within the 27 News coverage area. The winter weather advisory extends north to the border of Wisconsin. This is the area that'll most likely accumulate over 4" of snow.
Folks south of the advisory could pick up to 4" of snow with the wintry mix beginning generally south of the Dells. Those farther south, within the rain/snow area, will struggle to get up to an 1" of snow.
Through next week temperatures are going to stay above freezing but we'll see minor chances for snow Wednesday and Thursday before the next, organized system arrives.
Starting Friday through next weekend, our next system will move through the Midwest and could potentially bring accumulating snow to Wisconsin.