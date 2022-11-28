Rain/snow and a big cool down midweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A large low pressure center is developing in the Rockies and is set to move across Wisconsin Tuesday evening.
Right now with the path of the low it's all but certain the main band of heavy snow will stay NW of Southern WI.
Rain will start Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 50s and breezy conditions out of the south at 10-25 mph.
Rain will start to mix with snow Tuesday evening as temps fall into the 30s. Eventually it will be all snow by Wednesday morning, but at this point the snow will be too light to add up to much.
Highs behind the front will be much colder in the upper 20s. Wind chills during the day on Wednesday