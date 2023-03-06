Rain/snow mix tapering but roads are slushy

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a mix overnight, travel is being impacted this morning.
As we warm into the mid 40s this afternoon, slushy conditions will melt. We'll dry off Tuesday and Wednesday with some sunshine returning and temps still in the low 40s.
Our next precipitation-maker arrives later Thursday through Friday with accumulating snow looking more likely, so keep your shovels handy.
Turn your clocks forward Saturday night as we spring ahead and enter into Daylight Saving Time ahead of another light snow chance on Sunday.