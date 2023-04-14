Rain, storms and snow... oh my

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The whiplash from Spring is going to be felt this weekend as temperatures go from the 70s and 80s on Saturday to the 40s by Monday with storms steadily turning over to a rain/snow mix. The good news is... air temperatures and ground temperatures will help melt these late season snowflakes.
Looking back at over 100 years of data, southern Wisconsin typically sees its last accumulating snowfall in early April. However, to end the weekend, the middle of April, snow may be in the forecast.
Our next low is going to bring our last warm day on Saturday; temperatures are going to climb into the 70s and 80s on Saturday. Clouds will increase throughout the day bringing the threat for showers and thunderstorms starting in the second half of the day Saturday. These storms should stay non severe but small hail can't be ruled out.
Temperatures are going to fall throughout Sunday which means our rain/storms will eventually turn more to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon and stay that way through the overnight hours into Monday.
Snow accumulations are going to be tricky to forecast since we are late in the season but the farther northwest you live, the better chance you'll have to pick up a few inches of snow. The flakes will melt as they fall and the ground temperatures will help melt any snow too.
We're in the 40s on Monday.