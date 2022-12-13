Rain takes over through Wednesday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Rain is starting to move into the area and is expected to last through the day on Wednesday. The heaviest precipitation is expected Wednesday night into Thursday early morning.
By Wednesday night, the freezing line will move south, and we'll see a quick transition from rain to snow. Areas near the Dells to Montello will see that transition occur more quickly, leading to higher snow accumulations through Friday. We'll see more dry time through the end of the week, but we won't completely dry out until Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the weekend and next week.
Right now, rain amounts will exceed an inch in most places with snow the big uncertainty. At this point what we know is areas north of Madison have a much better chance of getting out the plows.