Rain tapers off Wednesday night

After beneficial rain fell across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, the rain threat will diminish as we move into Wednesday night. While the soaking rain ends our chance for isolated rain showers does not.
Most of the forecast area picked up some very beneficial rain Wednesday as a low pressure system moved across the state. Some folks were estimated to have picked up over 2" of rain; this won't completely erase the drought conditions but it'll make a very impactful dent in the ongoing dry conditions.
The threat for soaking rain ends by the late afternoon/early evening and our sky conditions will clear a little bit. Temperatures will dip into the mid/upper 50s before we climb back into the 80s on Thursday.
Both Thursday and Friday Wisconsin will keep low, isolated rain chances. Our dew points don't drop until the weekend. Once they drop, our rain chances will go away as well. The dry conditions are expected to take over starting Saturday.