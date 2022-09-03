Rain threat sticks around for Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Unfortunately for all of us that had outside plans on Saturday, the threat for rain is going to be sticking around especially throughout the afternoon. Don't worry though, quiet conditions return for Sunday as well as Labor Day.
A cold front is slowly pushing south which is why southern Wisconsin will continue to see the threat for showers and non severe storms in the afternoon on Saturday. At times, the showers will be heavy so make sure that you take the umbrella.
The threat for showers/storms tapers off throughout Saturday evening which means by Sunday, we'll see more partly sunny conditions with an isolated shower possible but not likely.
From Labor Day onwards, conditions will be sunny to mostly sunny with warmer temperatures sticking around through the start of the upcoming weekend.