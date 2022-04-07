Rain to snow through the end of the workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - As we get on the back side of this slowing-moving low pressure system, we'll cool enough to see some flakes fly.
A light snow mix develops this morning with another wave moving in from the northwest. We'll warm to the upper 30s and low 40s, which will change over the precipitation to all rain midday through the afternoon.
A bit of a break expected this evening before temps drop to the freezing mark Thursday night, bringing more spotty snow showers that could accumulate a dusting up to an inch, with highest totals far northwest. Highs Friday only climb to the upper 30s, but the breeze will keep wind chills in the low 30s.
The weekend promises to be dry, with slowly increasing sunshine on Saturday with temps in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer at least in the low 60s next week with rain chances returning.