Rain to start the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A system will be moving in and out of Wisconsin on Friday, possibly bringing a few rounds of heavy rain across parts of Wisconsin. The rest of the weekend, aside from an isolated storm on Saturday, will be dry.
A surface low is going to be moving into parts of Wisconsin starting after midnight, which means rain could begin in the early morning hours on Friday across western parts of Wisconsin. As the center of this low moves closer, we'll see another round of rain that'll last through the morning commute into the early afternoon. From there, the third round is up in the air.
If we are able to dry out earlier on Friday, we'll most likely see another round of storms before Friday ends. If we stay cloudy and rainy through the mid afternoon, our chance for storms in the late afternoon/evening will diminish. However, if we see storms in the late afternoon, one or two may be severe with wind and hail, along with heavy rain, being the main threats.
Temperatures this weekend will start off in the upper 70s on Friday, mid 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Humidity is going to be high all weekend.