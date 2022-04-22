Rain Today, Sunny Tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A big low pressure system is moving through the United States, currently sitting over parts of the northern Plains. As it moves east, Wisconsin will warm up quickly for Saturday before the cold front swings through to end the weekend. Beneficial rain is expected before a drier and cooler week ahead.
Rain will taper off throughout the rest of Friday. Since the rain fell Friday morning, over 2" of rain has fallen across parts of southern Wisconsin which is extremely beneficial for that area due to the ongoing drought. Minor, localized flooding may be possible.
Also, an isolated severe storm may be possible though not likely by the afternoon. Hail would be the main threat if any of the storms were to become severe. The warm front lifts northwards overnight with rain ending and clouds clearing starting around 12am Saturday.
Saturday will be breezy, a mix of sunshine and clouds and warm. All of Wisconsin is expected to be warmer than average with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 70s to the low 80s.
The cold front swings through Saturday night bringing another chance for severe weather mainly to western parts of the state. Wind and hail would be the main threat but given the time the line moves through, the line of storms should be weakening.