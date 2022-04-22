Rain today, warmest temps of the year tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Showers and storms return to end the workweek with a significant warm up on the way this weekend.
Breezy conditions with rounds of rain and rumbles are on the way with a half inch to an inch expected. Precipitation chances taper this evening with partial clearing tonight and rising temperatures.
Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with winds gusting up to 35 mph from the south. This will be the warmest day of the year so far! Showers and a few storms return Saturday night lingering into Sunday morning. By the afternoon, we'll dry off and turn partly sunny with temps in the low to mid 60s.
Much drier, but much cooler next workweek with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and overnight lows back around the freezing mark.