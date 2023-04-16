Rain transitioning to snow later today

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ADAMS, CRAWFORD, GRANT, IOWA, JUNEAU, RICHLAND AND SAUK COUNTIES FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM MONDAY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, LAFAYETTE, AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 10 MONDAY
Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures drop through Sunday as rain showers linger, but they will quickly transition to snow this afternoon.
Sunday begins in the upper 40s, but we'll slowly cool into the 30s this afternoon with cloudy skies providing on and off showers through the day. Winds will start to gust up to 30 mph this evening as rain transitions to snow. Some of this snow will be heavy, especially after the midnight hour, so travel impacts are very possible for some of us into Monday morning.
The highest totals will stay north and west of Dane county, where at least a half foot of wet, heavy snow is likely. Madison will likely see 3-6" while Janesville should stay under 2" through Monday afternoon as the snow slowly comes to an end.
Tuesday will be the only calm day with sunshine. More rain chances return as winds pick up through the latter half of the week. We're also not out of the woods with snow chances as we monitor next weekend, as well. Stay with 27 News for updates.