Rain transitions to snow Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A low pressure system continues to slowly move over us through Thursday, and precipitation will change to snow tomorrow.
Temperatures will stay above freezing across southern Wisconsin through the rest of Tuesday, so any precipitation that falls on us will be scattered rain showers through the afternoon and evening. We'll mostly dry out into Wednesday morning, until the backside of this system moves over us later tomorrow.
Light and spotty snow showers will fall over us on and off from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Up to an inch of snow will fall on us, but most of us will just see a dusting through this time period.
We'll see some sunshine on Friday before a small weather system drops a little more snow on us late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 30s as we see more sunshine into early next week.