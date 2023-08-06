Rain wraps up overnight

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
A low pressure system is going to continue to move its way through the Midwest and in doing so, will bring southern parts of Wisconsin the chance for rain overnight Sunday. Not everyone will see rain before the chances wrap up Monday morning but there's a few more chances into next week.
The center of this low is expected to move through central Illinois which is slightly too far south for those north of Dane County to see rain. Even folks in Dane, Jefferson and Iowa counties may not see rain either. The best chance for rain is going to be along the state-line.
The chance for rain wraps up throughout the morning commute on Monday, then weather conditions will become partly sunny. Highs are expected to climb into the low 80s.
Our next chance for rain returns Wednesday then Friday of next week.