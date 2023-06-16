Rainbow of Memorial Union chairs returning to celebrate Pride Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Memorial Union is breaking out its red, blue and purple chairs to celebrate Pride Month.
The new chairs are joining the usual colors of yellow, orange and green on June 21 for a photo pop-up.
The chairs will be near the front steps of the Memorial Union from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Wisconsin Union team is offering free sunburst image Pride buttons at Union South and Memorial Union while supplies last. Additionally, Union-themed Pride Month phone and computer backgrounds can be found free online.