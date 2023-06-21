 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rainbow of terrace chairs returns for Pride month

  • Updated
  • 0
Rainbow Terrace Chairs

MADISON (WKOW) – A rainbow of terrace chairs made a limited appearance at the Memorial Union Terrace on Wednesday.

It’s one way UW-Madison is celebrating Pride Month.

Blue and purple chairs joined the classic yellow, orange and green to recognize Pride Month.

The Director of the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center at UW-Madison says it’s important for everyone to feel included.

"It's celebratory to remind LGBTQ plus community members not just here on campus like students, faculty and staff, but the broader community that they are welcome here and we want to see them here,” said Warren Scherer.

The rainbow of chairs previously made appearances at Memorial Union Terrace in 2019 and 2022.

