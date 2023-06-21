Rainbow of terrace chairs returns for Pride month

MADISON (WKOW) – A rainbow of terrace chairs made a limited appearance at the Memorial Union Terrace on Wednesday.
It’s one way UW-Madison is celebrating Pride Month.
Blue and purple chairs joined the classic yellow, orange and green to recognize Pride Month.
The Director of the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center at UW-Madison says it’s important for everyone to feel included.
"It's celebratory to remind LGBTQ plus community members not just here on campus like students, faculty and staff, but the broader community that they are welcome here and we want to see them here,” said Warren Scherer.
The rainbow of chairs previously made appearances at Memorial Union Terrace in 2019 and 2022.