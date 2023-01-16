Rainy and breezy Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Monday won't see a whole lot of dry time with showers likely on and off throughout today, tonight and even into tomorrow.
A large rain system is moving over southern Wisconsin today, and rain showers will continue on and off through Monday and Monday night. Some of us could hear isolated thunder this afternoon and evening, but severe weather is not likely at this time. On the backside of this system, some of us could see a brief and light wintry mix Tuesday morning. We'll dry out completely by Tuesday afternoon and stay that way through most of Wednesday.
By Wednesday evening, our next weather system will approach us, and this one brings a better chance for wintry precipitation. Wednesday night will see a chance for a wintry mix, but this will likely transition to all snow by Thursday morning. Accumulating snow is very possible through Thursday before we dry out again Thursday night. Temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week.