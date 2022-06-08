 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainy and cooler Wednesday ahead

  • Updated
Futuretrack rainfall

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Damp and mainly cloudy today as an area of low pressure passes south of our area.

Since we're on the system's 'cool' side, we won't see any severe weather, but a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temperatures stay cooler under cloudier skies in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies clear this evening with temps in the low 50s tonight. Thursday looks gorgeous in the mid 70s with mostly sunny conditions. Mostly to partly sunny Friday through the weekend in the mid to upper 70s with isolated showers and storm chances, but plenty of dry time, too.

Tags

Recommended for you