Rainy and cooler Wednesday ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Damp and mainly cloudy today as an area of low pressure passes south of our area.
Since we're on the system's 'cool' side, we won't see any severe weather, but a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temperatures stay cooler under cloudier skies in the mid to upper 60s.
Skies clear this evening with temps in the low 50s tonight. Thursday looks gorgeous in the mid 70s with mostly sunny conditions. Mostly to partly sunny Friday through the weekend in the mid to upper 70s with isolated showers and storm chances, but plenty of dry time, too.