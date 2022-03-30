Rainy and warmer today, snowy and colder Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temps climb as our weather system moves in bringing rounds of rain.
Upper 40s to mid 50s in central Wisconsin with mid 50s to low 60s in Madison and south to the state line as a warm front cuts through the area. This system will bring on and off showers today and a few rumbles possible.
Rain changes to snow after midnight as our storm system begins to depart. Scattered snow showers on Thursday morning with up to 2" possible for most of the area, with 1-4" possible in central Wisconsin. However, newest computer model updates this morning are trending southward meaning the bullseye may track farther south. Stay tuned for updates.
Meanwhile, Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 40s. Another light rain/snow mix on the way Saturday in the mid 40s again ahead of a warm up Sunday to around 50°. Another chance for a light mix Sunday evening through early Monday, so our weather pattern will continue to stay active.