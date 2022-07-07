Rainy conditions end... for now

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a couple rounds of heavy rain, conditions look to be drying out across southern Wisconsin. There'll be minimal chances for rain over the next seven days as we move into the middle of July.
Over the last seven days, southwestern parts of Wisconsin have picked up between 3-8" of rain. Quite an impressive amount of rain for areas that are now under moderate drought conditions. Now, it looks as though conditions will be drying out with minimal chances for rain Thursday night through late Friday morning then again next Monday.
In the meantime, dry conditions will keep our temperatures around the low to mid 80s for the most part. Other than next Monday, when temperatures may climb into the upper 80s.