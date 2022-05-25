Rainy conditions taper off by holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Memorial Day and Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner! The unofficial start of Summer is just days away and it looks like the threat for rain, storms, won't be impacting much of your weekend.
Rain showers will continue to persist throughout Wednesday, with storms possible by later Wednesday afternoon. One or two of these storms may be severe with strong winds and an isolated tornado being the main threats. However, with the continuous cloud cover throughout the morning hours on Wednesday, the threat for severe weather is minimal but can not be ruled out.
Rain, and an occasional storm, continue overnight but gradually taper off. Thursday does look to remain cloudy but more dry with the threat for showers and storms returning by the second half of the day.
The rain threat tapers off for Friday, which is when our temperatures should climb into the 70s where they'll stay into Saturday. Sunday onwards our temperatures will be in the 80s with scattered showers/storms possible Sunday and Monday.