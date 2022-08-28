Rainy end to the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a rainier than forecast Saturday, another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across southern Wisconsin. An area of low pressure will be moving through the region bringing southern Wisconsin the threat for showers/storms Sunday, Sunday night and mainly through the morning hours on Monday... then we're dry.
Though rain was not in the forecast for Saturday, it fell and will continue to be a threat on Sunday. A "stationary" front will be moving through the forecast area today being the source for showers and thunderstorms as it slowly moves eastward. Storms shouldn't be severe along it however, extreme southeastern Wisconsin will be under a marginal risk later this afternoon mainly for wind and hail. Northwestern Wisconsin will also be under a marginal risk mainly for wind and hail however, an isolated weak tornado may be possible as well.
Overnight southern Wisconsin will briefly dry out before shower and storms along the cold front move through. Mainly after the midnight hour, these storms will impact your Monday morning commute with a possible second round later Monday afternoon.
After that rain tapers off... we remain dry through the final days of August and the start of September. Possible isolated showers in the forecast for Saturday.